Driver found dead following crash on I-39 near Arlington

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

DEKORRA, Wis. — One person was found dead Tuesday morning following a crash on Interstate-39 in Columbia County.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-39 southbound at mile marker 114.8 near Arlington at about 7:15 .m. Officials said no assisting agencies were reported.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper found a black Toyota sedan in the marshy area off the roadway on I-39/90/94 in the town of Dekorra. The location is north of the County Highway CS Poynette exit.

Officials said the vehicle, which sustained extensive front end damage, was covered in snow and appeared to have been there for several hours.

The driver and only occupant was found dead inside the sedan. The victim’s name has not been released.

State Patrol is searching for any witnesses or other drivers who may have been involved. Evidence found at the scene suggested the car possibly rear-ended a semi-trailer before leaving the road and entering a ditch. Authorities said the rear DOT bumper of the semi-trailer should be “substantially” bent inward.

Those with information on the crash are encouraged to call the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post at 608-846-8500.

