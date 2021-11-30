Driver fleeing troopers hits bus on Highway 30 Monday afternoon, police say

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — A driver fleeing state troopers hit a bus on Highway 30 near North Thompson Drive Monday afternoon, Madison police said.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the Wisconsin State Patrol was pursuing the vehicle west on Interstate 94 near the Badger Interchange when troopers ended the pursuit for safety reasons.

A short time later, the driver hit the bus, which had two adults on it at the time. Neither person was hurt, police said.

The crash stopped the fleeing vehicle, leading the driver and a passenger to run away from the scene. Police said they detained one of the people in the vehicle nearby in the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue but did not find the second person.

Details about what prompted the chase were not immediately available.

