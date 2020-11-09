Driver fled scene of two-vehicle crash in Monroe, law enforcement officials say

Logan Rude

MONROE, Wis. — The driver of a red sedan fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening after allegedly swerving in front of another vehicle while trying to enter the westbound on-ramp of State Highway 11.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, one driver was traveling northbound on North 18th Avenue when the driver of the red sedan, who was also traveling northbound, reportedly swerved in front of the other vehicle. The driver was unable to avoid contact and subsequently hit the red sedan.

Officials said the driver of the red sedan drove off from the scene after the crash.

No one in the other vehicle was injured, according to a news release.

Law enforcement officials were not able to locate the red sedan.

