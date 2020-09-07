Driver falls asleep, crashes into power pole on county road, sheriff says

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

BROOKLYN, Wis. — A driver who fell asleep and crashed on a Green County road early Monday received multiple citations, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Monticello police officers responded at 12:40 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that struck a power pole in the W2400 block of County Road C in the town of Brooklyn.

The sheriff’s office said 27-year-old William R. Romanski, of Albany, was headed west on County Road C when he reportedly fell asleep, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. He crossed the center line, entered the south shoulder, overcorrected and exited the road via the north ditch. He then struck a power pole.

Officials said Romanski reported being injured but declined EMS. The vehicle sustained severe damage with the airbag didn’t deploy. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Alliant Energy responded to repair the power pole.

Romanski was cited on suspicion of a transporting open intoxicants as a driver, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, failure to notify law enforcement of a crash, hit-and-run of property adjacent to highway. He was released pending court.

