Driver faces fleeing-an-officer charge in north Madison incident, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Hillery

MADISON, Wis. — A 19-year-old is accused of fleeing officers in an incident on Madison’s north side Monday afternoon, police said.

The Madison Police Department said it received a report of a possible drug deal taking place on Moose Trail at 1:30 p.m.

A North District officer attempted to pull over a car leaving the area, but the driver reportedly accelerated — going an estimated 60 mph in a 25 mph zone — and driving away from the officer, according to a police report. The officer didn’t chase the vehicle.

Members of the North District’s community police team were also on the call and performed a high-risk traffic stop when the car pulled over on Barby Lane, police said.

Jacory D. Hillery, of Madison, was arrested on suspicion of knowingly fleeing an officer and bail jumping.

Police said Hillery was shot in the leg several weeks ago and was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. The shooting that injured Hillery last month is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.