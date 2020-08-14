Driver ejected from vehicle, airlifted to hospital following rollover in Monroe County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TOMAH TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A driver was taken to a hospital via Med Flight after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were sent to Gondola Road near Grumann Drive in Tomah Township in response to a vehicle rollover where an occupant was ejected, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received reports that the Ford Explorer started on fire shortly after the rollover.

Deputies found the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, the release said. An ambulance took the victim to a location where they could later be airlifted to a hospital.

First responders briefly closed the road due to the accident, and officials said a citizen helped with putting out the vehicle fire.

The Tomah police and fire departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and other local authorities also assisted at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the driver’s name will be released at a later time.

