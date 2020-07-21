Driver crashes into parked car, arrested for 3rd OWI, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to La Quinta Inn and Suites Tuesday morning for a report of an unconscious driver.
When officers arrived, they found Keefer C. Goodman, 28, Madison in the vehicle which had crashed into a park car.
First responders said Goodman was experiencing agonal breathing.
Paramedics provided Narcan and Goodman regained consciousness, according to police.
Officers said a loaded handgun was found in the seat of the vehicle.
Goodman was arrested and could face tentative charges for operating while impaired-third offense, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, bail jumping and a parole violation.
