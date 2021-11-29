Driver crashes, hospitalized, after swerving to avoid a deer

by Kyle Jones

NEW GLARUS, Wis. – A driver was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a crashing while trying to avoid a deer.

Crews from New Glarus responded to the crash in the W6900 block of State Highway 39 just before 2:30 a.m.

Officials said Mellissa Garner, 41, of Platteville was traveling west when she swerved to avoid a deer.

Garner’s vehicle entered a roadside ditch before striking a fence and an embankment.

Garner was wearing a seatbelt at the time, but her vehicle was severely damaged. She was taken from the scene by EMS for further evaluation.

The extent of Garner’s injuries has not been released.

