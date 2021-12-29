Driver cited in Dec. 13 hit-and-run, Beloit police say

by Stephen Cohn

BELOIT, Wis. — A person was cited Tuesday for a hit-and-run earlier this month in the City of Beloit.

According to a Facebook post, police said the incident happened on Dec. 13.

Police said tips from the public led them to a suspect car.

Officers said the help from the public was “greatly appreciated” and that the victim could now hopefully get some assistance with getting her car fixed.

The post did not include any more details about the Dec. 13 incident.

