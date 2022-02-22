Driver charged in crash that killed teen pleads guilty

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The man charged in a crash that left an 18-year-old dead pleaded guilty Monday.

Donovan Luz-Torres, 21, of Madison was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and knowingly operating without a valid license – causing death.

Court records show Luz-Torres pleaded guilty to the homicide charge, and the court dismissed the second charge.

Luz-Torres was involved in a crash in April 2020 in which police said his vehicle struck a parked semi along Hayes Road. His passenger, 18-year-old Justin Wixom, was pronounced dead at the scene. Luz-Torres was hospitalized after the crash.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 6.

