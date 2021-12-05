Driver arrested, passenger dead after vehicle crashes into Beloit fire engine, police say

by Stephen Cohn

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating how a 43-year-old woman died at Leeson Park on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, officials responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle in the park.

When a fire engine responding was on the road with emergency lights, the vehicle — which was being driven by a man — drove off and crashed into the fire engine.

Officials said the woman, who was a passenger in the car, was slumped over prior to the crash. After the crash, the release said she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined a cause of death.

Meanwhile, the man driving the vehicle, Marvin E. Flint, 56, of Rockford, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

No city personnel were injured in the crash.

