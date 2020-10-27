Driver arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after attempting to elude state trooper

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

TOMAH, Wis. — Chad Nelson, 36, of Maplewood, Minnesota, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth offense Tuesday at 1:04 a.m. near I-94 westbound mile marker 143.

According to a release, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper tried to stop a vehicle for excessive speed. The vehicle left the interstate and unsuccessfully attempted to elude the trooper.

The driver exited and fled on foot when the vehicle came to a stop, the release said. The driver was found by the Monroe County Sheriff’s K-9 unit.

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including OWI 4th offense.

