Driver arrested on suspicion of OWI after losing control of vehicle, crashing with other vehicle

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MONROE, Wis. — A driver lost control of his car and crashed head on with a vehicle on the W7100 block of South Highway 81 in the town of Monroe at 6:43 p.m. Sunday.

According to a release, Thomas L. Carothers, 56, of Argyle, was traveling westbound when he lost control while negotiating a curve. The car crossed the center line and collided head on with another vehicle driven by Kimberly M. Lewis, 61, of Monroe.

After the collision, both vehicles entered the north ditch and stopped. Lewis sustained non-life threatening injuries and wore her seatbelt. The car sustained severe damage and the airbags were deployed. The car was towed from the scene.

Carothers sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He said he was wearing his seatbelt. He was taken to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room by EMS. His car sustained damage, but the airbags did not deploy. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The release said an investigation resulted in Carothers being arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence fifth offense. He was cited for operating left of center, failure to maintain control of the vehicle, operating after suspension, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and non-registration of an auto.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments