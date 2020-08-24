Driver arrested on suspicion of 8th-offense operating while intoxicated in Bristol

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photo by Dane County Sheriff's Office

BRISTOL, Wis. — A Dane County deputy sheriff arrested Jamie J. Falk, 44, Monday at 1:40 a.m. in the town of Bristol, a release said.

According to the release, Falk was arrested on suspicion of eighth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The release said the deputy conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle at the driver’s home.

Falk was also arrested on suspicion of a parole violation and cited for operating after revocation.

