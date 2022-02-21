Driver arrested after hitting curbs, losing consciousness

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a driver Sunday who they said was hitting curbs and losing consciousness.

Officers saw the 29-year-old Wisconsin Dells man driving near Sherman Avenue and N. Few Street around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the vehicle stopped in the middle of an intersection. The driver was found to be semi-conscious and impaired.

He allegedly had drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and was arrested. He faces a charge of fourth offense OWI.

