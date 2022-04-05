Driver allegedly leads deputies on 125 mph chase in Columbia County

by Kyle Jones

BARABOO, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly fled a traffic stop in Baraboo just after midnight. At 12:15 a.m., a lieutenant reportedly saw the suspect vehicle violating traffic signal lights in a construction zone on the Highway 33 bridge of I 90/94. Deputies attempted to stop the man but he allegedly fled again.

Deputies said they followed the man as he traveled north on I-39 and into Marquette County, at one point reaching speeds up to 125 mph. Marquette County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle near Endeavor. The front two tires were popped.

The driver was arrested without incident. He was reportedly on supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and had active warrants from the DOC, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Milwaukee Police Department.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. he is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail.

He faces charges of fleeing/eluding an officer, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, violating probation, and charges stemming from warrants.

