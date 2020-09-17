Drive-thru to celebrate Wisconsin’s best bloody marys

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Despite the pandemic, 100 Mile Sauce Co. and Yahara Bay Distillers are hosting the sixth annual Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest with a twist.

This year it will be a drive-thru to comply with COVID-19 regulations, but folks will still be able to support local businesses and sip some of Madison’s best. The festival is Oct. 24 at Yahara Bay Distillers.

According to a release, ticket holders can pick up a festival pack for four people for $260. The event will support more than 20 local businesses.

“We want Bloody Mary lovers to celebrate this drink in a similar camaraderie we’ve had in the past while feeling safe in their own space. We also want to support local businesses that have been hardest hit during this time,” Organizer Scott Kesling said.

The package will have two bottles of “Just Vodka” from Yahara Bay Distillers, two jars of 100 Mile Sauce bloody mary mix, servings of seven competitors bloody mary mix, a bag of cheese curds from Farmer Johns’ Cheese, a jar of pickles, pickled carrots from Chef K Clark, slider meal kit, potato chips from Slide Gourmet potato chips, Goodman Community Center pretzels and other garnishes. The package is valued at $340.

Participants will be able to pick up kits at designated time slots.

In addition to the drive-thru, a radio station will tune in at the festival and there will be a Spotify playlist. There will be a costume contest where people can dress up or dress up their cars to win tickets to next year’s festival.

Competitors will be announced Sept. 25. Tickets can be purchased here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.