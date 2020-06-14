Drive-thru mask giveaway gives away 3,000 masks in one hour

CNN by CNN

Groups gave out washable cotton masks in New Orleans Saturday. At one location at least 3,000 masks were distributed. Credit: WGNO

(CNN) — At ten locations around the city, washable cotton masks were given out.

It was a popular Saturday morning event put on by the city.

One of the locations was Notre Dame Seminary on Carrollton Avenue.

The mask giveaway was scheduled to start at 10 am.

Cars started lining up by 9:30 am.

And in just one hour, at this one location, the masks were all gone.

The seminary location gave out 3,000 masks to folks who drove up mostly.

Some people walked up for their packet of five reusable masks.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments