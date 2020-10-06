Drive through flu-shot clinic opens to Dane County residents without insurance

MADISON, Wis. — Madison residents who don’t have health insurance can now get their flu shot thanks to a drive-thru clinic at the Alliant Energy Center that opened Tuesday.

Dane County adults and children over 6 months without health insurance can visit the clinic to get this year’s flu shot. The center is also open to children 6 months and older on BadgerCare and Medicaid.

The drive-thru clinic will be open Tuesdays and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Health officials said that while getting influenza is never desirable, there is a growing concern that “the upcoming flu season could cause a ‘twindemic,'” when paired with the coronavirus.

“We know that getting the flu makes you more susceptible to other illnesses like COVID-19, so if you’re concerned about that virus, you should be concerned about the flu too,” said Sarah Hughes, Immunization Coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County.

While the clinic is running alongside the coronavirus testing site, visitors won’t be able to get both on the same day. Still, Hughes said getting vaccinated is “as easy as COVID testing, with the ability to get your shot without even having to leave your car.”

Public Health Madison & Dane County partnered with the UW School of Nursing and Edgewood School of Nursing to provide the clinic which will operate until November 21st. Free transportation is available by calling the Public Health Transportation Line.

