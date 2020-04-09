Drive-in churches an option for faithful who want closeness

Associated Press by Associated Press

BALDWIN, Wisc. — With coronavirus prevention measures shuttering houses of worship, pastors across the country are using that ultimate tool of social distancing — cars — to safely bring their communities closer together.

It is a closeness congregations desire like never before. Drive-in churches are popping up so worshipers can assemble. Physical presence is no gimmick, but rather embodies the communion central to many faiths.

That’s why religious leaders are devising creative (and law-abiding) ways to make socially distanced worship possible. Said one pastor: “We need them to say, ‘Oh, I see you there and you’re still OK and we care about you.’”

