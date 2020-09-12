Dreamers of Wisconsin host first market fundraiser

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Madison businesses supported Dreamers of Wisconsin in their first market-style fundraiser.

The organization is dedicated to providing financial and mental health resources to students. Dreamers of Wisconsin hope to combat discrimination in the higher education system by raising money through selling donated food and art.

“Here in Wisconsin, undocumented students don’t actually get in-state tuition. A lot of them are charged out-of-state tuition fees which is very expensive for the average family,” said Cristhabel Martinez, CEO of Dreamers of Wisconsin.

Members say they aim to raise $100,000 in the next year. All proceeds of today’s market will support scholarships for both documented and undocumented students.

The market will be open again on West Doty St. tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.