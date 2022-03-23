Draft decision looms for Johnny Davis

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — To stay for another season at Wisconsin or turn pro?

That’s the decision Johnny Davis is staring down. After a breakout sophomore season, the Badger guard has shot up NBA mock drafts. CBS Sports is projecting Davis to go 6th overall to the Kings in their latest mock draft.

Davis has until April 24th to enter his name in the draft.

THE FINAL FOUR:

Davis was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe are the other finalists. The winner will be announced on April 3rd.

