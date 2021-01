Dr. Zorba wants you to double mask

The vaccine rollout is starting to pick up, but it is still going to be a long road. At the same time, the CDC says the UK variant of the coronavirus could be the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. by March. Dr. Zorba Paster joins Live at Four to share tips on how to protect yourself from the new variant.

