Dr. Zorba helps to clarify some of the confusing bits of information about COVID-19

Site staff by Site staff

It’s been nearly six months since the coronavirus pandemic changed all of our lives. Dr. Zorba joins Live at Four to clarify some of the confusing information about the virus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments