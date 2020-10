Dr. Zorba breaks down this week’s coronavirus headlines

Site staff by Site staff

Wisconsin is one of the country’s top coronavirus hotspots. Hospitals are filling up and thousands more are infected every day. Dr. Zorba Paster Joins Live at Four to breakdown the latest coronavirus headlines and provide new context.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.