Dr. Zorba breaks down the latest COVID-19 headlines

Dr. Zorba Paster breaks down the latest coronavirus headlines, including a halt in coronavirus vaccine trials at UW Health and a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on and around the UW-Madison campus.

