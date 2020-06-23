Dr. William R. Ernst

SHEBOYGAN FALLS – Dr. William R. Ernst, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020.

He was born on March 13, 1928, in Racine, to William and Blanche (Crouch) Ernst.

On Dec. 29, 1951, Bill married his sweetheart, Lucille Pedersen, while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He excelled academically, earning B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Wisconsin. Bill was a huge Badgers and Packers fan. His career in public education spanned 46 years, principally as an administrator with the DPI in Madison.

Bill had a warm and outgoing personality and loved engaging total strangers in conversation. The Ernst home was continually abuzz with guests, good food, table games, and lively discussions. But the passion of his life was God. He loved God’s Word and taught the Bible at Faith Baptist Church and Buckeye Evangelical Free Church. He knew how much he needed a Savior and was deeply grateful for Jesus Christ’s sacrifice.

Bill is survived by his son, Eric (Marlies) Ernst; daughter, Ellice (Richard) Dunsterville; brother-in-law, Rev. Steven (Kathy) Pedersen; sister-in-law, Lois Pedersen; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife; his parents; and his brother, George (Ruth) Ernst.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, with the Rev. Steven Pedersen presiding.

Burial will follow at Blooming Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

