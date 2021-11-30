Dr. Timothy Bruns

by Obituaries

Monticello, WI – Dr. Timothy Bruns died unexpectedly at UW Hospital on Saturday, November 27th, 2021. He was 60.

Tim was born on January 5th, 1961, in Sterling, Illinois, to Robert and Jeannette (née Hinrichs) Bruns. His family moved to a dairy farm near New Glarus, Wisconsin, during a New Year’s Day blizzard in 1970. As his father’s shadow on the farm, Tim mastered skills in agriculture, craftsmanship, and hard work that would follow him through his life. After graduating from New Glarus High School in 1979, Tim attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he completed his baccalaureate and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees.

Tim joined the New Glarus Veterinary Service in 1993, specializing in large animal and dairy production medicine. There, Tim met Dee Dee, his wife of 25 years. Tim was a loving and supportive stepfather to Ashley, Abbi, Adam, and Aric. Tim couldn’t have been prouder of his daughter, Claire, and he cherished the everyday moments and the milestones in the lives of his children and grandchildren. In 2000, Tim and DeeDee opened Green Pastures Veterinary Service in Monticello, providing large animal dairy medicine, and later small animal veterinary care for the greater Green and Dane County area. Tim was committed to the preservation of the family farm and was forever grateful to the farmers that supported his business.

Tim served as a member and later president of the Monticello Public Schools school board from 2001 until his death. A perpetual learner and generous spirit, Tim enjoyed spending his free time using his carpentry skills and handyman talents to teach and help those around him. In 2013, Tim fulfilled his dream of owning and operating a hobby farm, Burr Oak Farm, outside of Monticello. There, he faithfully tended to his farm animals, including chickens, pigs, and steers, and shared his passion for farming with his family.

Tim is survived by his wife, Dee Dee, daughter Claire, stepchildren Ashley (Christopher) Twarog, Abigail (Peter) Trainor, Adam (Adam Sheka) Karlen, Aric (Christina) Karlen, sister Beth (Jim) Jordan, brothers Bob (Lisa) Bruns and Dave (Shannon) Bruns, parents-in-law Armin and Ginny Daubert, sister-in-law Lisa (Jim) Ritschard, brother-in-law Scott (Marsha) Daubert, and 12 nieces and nephews. Tim was an especially proud grandfather (Pop Pop) to his six grandchildren, Morgan, Cullen, Madeline, Jowie, Iyla, and Iverson.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Jeannette Koster and Robert Bruns, and stepfather Wesley Koster.

Tim’s love and dedication to his family and friends was unmatched. He will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Zwingli United Church of Christ, 416 E. Lake Ave., Monticello, WI. Rev. Kelly Volk will officiate.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello, WI.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship will be established in Tim’s name for students at Monticello Public Schools.

Condolences may be shared at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.