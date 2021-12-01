Dr. Thomas Oscar Wipperfurth, O.D.

MONONA – Dr. Thomas Oscar Wipperfurth, O.D., age 89, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2021, after a brief illness.

The only child of Lawrence and LaVona (Peterslie) Wipperfurth, he was born on Sept. 21, 1932, in Madison, Wis. Tom graduated from Madison East High School in 1950, where he was a member of the high school basketball team. He then went on to play collegiate basketball as he pursued his undergraduate degree at Wartburg College, in Waverly, Iowa, and completed his post-graduate degree in 1956 at the Illinois College of Optometry.

During postgraduate school, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Judith Ann McCormick. They settled in Monona, Wis., where Tom established his optometry practice on Monona Drive. He loved being an active community member in both Monona and Madison. During his years of practice, he served as the president of the Monona Grove Businessmen’s Association, committed time to the Madison Lions Club and participated in the Madison and Cape Coral, Fla., Elks Club.

Tom and Judie both shared a passion for golf and were longtime members of Cherokee Country Club and Maple Bluff Country Club. They loved their special group of lifelong friends and met weekly for golf or dinner.

In later years, Tom and Judie spent winters in Cape Coral, Fla. They took up boating and enjoyed taking family and friends on excursions, one of their favorites was to Key West, Fla.

Tom and Judie had a family of five children. In every home they had, memories were on the wall, pictures of all! They loved watching their family grow with seven wonderful grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They had a beautiful marriage for 58 years until Judie passed away in 2010.

Tom married Harriet Murphy, in 2013. They so enjoyed each other’s company as they aged and were able to fulfill a lifetime dream, visiting Italy, together. Harriet gave Tom a renewed purpose in life with laughter and comfort, joy and peace.

The family would like to thank our youngest sister, Nancy, who came to help dad, whenever needed, and his caregivers, Deb and Gloria, who helped him to remain independent, living at home with his beloved cat, Teddy. We are so grateful for their caring hearts!

Tom is survived by his wife, Harriet Murphy; his five children, Greg (Sally) Wipperfurth, Joan (Wipperfurth) Nocenti, Lynn (Edward) Hassett, Lisa (Wipperfurth) Miller and Nancy (Bruce) Dober; his grandchildren, Tom Hassett, Maria Nocenti, Alex Nocenti, Lindsey (Dober) Wood, Brent Dober, Ryan Miller and Rhett Miller; his great-grandchildren, Fisher and Isla Wood, and Henry and Felix Carlson.

A visitation will be at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATON CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Per Dane County Health Department regulations, masks will be required for the visitation. A private family burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

