Dr. Thomas B. Nelson

Dr. Thomas B. Nelson, 70, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Platteville Community Evangelical Free Church at a later date.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Thomas B. Nelson Memorial fund at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818.

