Dr. Shon Barnes sworn in as MPD police chief

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dr. Shon Barnes, Madison’s new police chief, was sworn in on Monday.

Barnes was sworn in at 10 a.m. during a small ceremony that was live streamed online.

In a statement released in early January, Barnes said he is “humbled and excited to begin the next chapter in the great history of the Madison Police Department.”

The Madison Police and Fire Commission selected Barnes to be the next head of the MPD in mid-December. Barnes accepted the position just days later.

Most recently, Barnes worked as the Director of Training and Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago.

