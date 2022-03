Dr. Shilagh Mirgain talks about Niksen: the art of doing nothing

by Site staff

UW Psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain joins Live at Four to talk about Niksen and the benefits of stepping back and doing nothing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.