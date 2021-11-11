Dr. Roger E. Hauser

by Obituaries

Dr. Roger E. Hauser, 84, of Platteville, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett and Deacon Bill Bussan will concelebrate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the UW-Platteville Foundation, Roger Hauser Industrial Studies Scholarship. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Roger was born on April 9, 1937 in Cuba City, WI; the fifth of seven children of William and Mary (Kirwan) Hauser. He married Ann Richards on August 13, 1960 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville, Wisconsin. Roger graduated from Cuba City High School in 1955. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville, a Master’s from University of Wisconsin-Stout, and a Ph.D. in Industrial Technology from University of Northern Colorado.

Roger taught at UW-Platteville from 1966 until his retirement in 2000. He played an instrumental part in the Industrial Studies Department. He was a dedicated professor, mentor and motivator with varied interests that included metal fabrication, foundry operations and safety.

A lifelong sports fan, Roger especially enjoyed attending UWP and Badger basketball games. He was a passionate woodworker who never passed up an auction to find that one of a kind antique to refinish. He traveled all over the Midwest to his grandkids activities, enthusiastically cheering through many a rainy, cold game. His other interests included fishing at the cottage and working through his project list provided by Ann.

Roger was a man of strong faith. He was a Parish Trustee at St Mary’s Catholic Church for more than twenty years and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a community minded volunteer and let his actions speak louder than words.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann, four children Kelly (Scott) Thompson of Cedar Rapids, IA; Heidi (Donald) Sutherland of Cary, IL; Tony (Andrea Parisi) of Salem, WI and Holly (Robert) Wright of Middleton, four grandchildren, Katelyn (John) Williams, Hunter (Morgan) Thompson, Michael Sutherland, Matthew Sutherland and one great grandchild, Olive Williams. He is further survived by his siblings, Dan (Dorothy) Hauser and Mary Grimm, Brothers-in-law Ted (Sande) Richards, Mark (Juliette) Richards, Phil (Donna) Richards and Sisters-in-law Doris Mergen and Chris (John) Yingling. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Carr & his associates as well as the staff at Edenbrook of Platteville.

