Dr. Robert A. Jeglum

Dr. Robert A. Jeglum, age 76, of Madison, formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020 at U.W. Hospital.

Robert was born in Medford, Wisconsin on June 20, 1943, the son of Myron and Ruth (Robb) Jeglum.

Robert graduated from Monroe high school 1961. He attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with special Expert Marksmanship in ROTC, and went on to graduate with honors earning a Bachelors of Science in chemistry/biology. He then went on to attend University of Minnesota and earned a doctor of dental science degree (DDS) then later earned an orthodontist specialty degree.

Bob then entered the Air Force and practiced dentistry on the Air Force base in Rota, Spain for 4 years, where his two daughters were born. Robert then returned to the states and resigned his commission as Captain in the Air Force and opened his own dentistry practice in Monroe, Wisconsin.

He practiced Dentistry for 38 years and retired in 2006. He then moved to Madison, Wisconsin where he and his wife Vi, spent their time between Madison and Fort Myers, Florida.

Bob and Vi enjoyed many years boating and skiing and traveling the world together.

Bob always wanted to do the Great Loop by boat, and he and his wife did this over two years. They traveled down the Mississippi around to Florida, up the Eastern seaboard to New York, across the Erie Canal and The Great Lakes, back to Racine, Wisconsin completing the great loop in 2002. They then decided to boat the Canadian Waterways in reverse from the Canadian water ways, the Trent Severn and the Rideau Canal, and back down the Hudson to the Eastern seaboard to Florida.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Myron and Ruth, his brother Paul; and his son Erik.

He is survived by his wife Violet; his brother John Jeglum (Susan) and nephews, Ted and John; his daughter, Erika Hagen (Robb) and granddaughters Karena, Alena and Audrey; his daughter, Dana Palmer (Josh); step daughter, Karen Wilson (Jeb), grandson Justin; step daughter, Sandra Namio and grandchildren Kayla and Joshua; grandson, Alex Schmit and great grandson, Liam.

Military graveside services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, with Pastor Christie Mandas officiating.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Dr. Robert Jeglum.

