Dr. Linda Sullivan: A legacy of compassion and kindness

MADISON, Wis. — “Cancer did not, and never will, define Dr. Linda Sullivan. Dr. Linda was a teacher, fearless leader, visionary trailblazer, philanthropist, community advocate, a voice for those who could not speak, and an inspirational force to be reckoned with.

But most of all, she was the kindness of all friends who taught priceless life lessons to many. A confidente’. Team collaborator. Voice of reason. She gave of her brilliant, caring and extraordinary loving heart, every minute of every day of her magnificent life. Linda was also a talented freehand artist, a devoted Green Bay Packer fan, she treasured Lake Wisconsin adventures with her family, and she cheered her Wisconsin Badger football and basketball teams at every opportunity. Her mere presence, her smile, her joyous LAUGH, and priceless impact on this world will be forever missed.”

Those words were written by Beth Viney, Czar’s Promise Founder and Linda’s great friend. I couldn’t have written anything better. Linda was extremely kind and gentle, and boy, did she LOVE DOGS! It was that love for dogs that lead her to become a veterinarian. Dr. Linda, Professor Emeritus of UW School of Veterinary Medicine, her alma mater, taught THOUSANDS of vets. THOUSANDS. But her lessons went beyond the classroom and into the community. You can learn more about all the causes she was passionate about in this story from 2016

Linda passed away on February 1, 2022, after a decade long fight with ovarian cancer. Her loss has been deeply felt by the Madison community, veterinarians the world over, and yes, even her BFF and beloved schnauzer Sir Niles Newton. I had the honor of sharing her Do Something Good story in 2016 and now, I have the honor to share the story about how she will NEVER be forgotten because Linda is someone we all need to remember.