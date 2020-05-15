Dr. Lawrence M. Grant

MADISON – Dr. Lawrence M. Grant age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 11, 2020, at UW Hospital.

Larry was born on Oct. 24, 1942, in Denver, Colo. to Louis James and Margaret Mary (Kavanaugh) Grant. He spent his childhood split between Colorado, California and Nebraska before settling in Waukegan, Ill. He went to high school at Waukegan Township High School, where he met his future bride Lorraine. Larry and Lorraine were married on January 26, 1963, in Waukegan, Ill.

Larry attended Loyola University, Chicago for undergraduate and post-graduate work, where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1971. After graduation, Larry and Lorraine moved to Madison where Larry began his dental practice. In 1976 he joined Associated Dentists, where he spent the remainder of his career. As a member of the American Dental Association, Larry was highly dedicated to his craft. He loved serving his patients and built lasting relationships with all of them. He also dedicated time to serve those at the Dane County Home with their dental needs.

Larry was an avid golfer. He was a member of Blackhawk Country Club and also played in leagues at Odana and with Knights of Columbus league. He passed on his love of golf to his family and introduced the game to his grandkids as well. Forever chasing the elusive hole-in-one….his best effort was a “hole-in-three” (hole in one after an out of bounds).

In addition to golf, Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing the guitar. But above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, attending their activities, teaching them and watching them grow.

In 1991, Larry was given a new lease on life, as the recipient of a Kidney-Pancreas transplant. We are forever grateful to the Arsenault family, for the precious gift of 28 additional years. Words cannot express our appreciation for the incredible care provided by the UW Hospital Transplant and Cancer Units over the years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Michael (Mary) Grant; daughter, Leslie (Bryan) Leonard; grandchildren, Emily Grant (fiancé, Michael White), Brayden Grant, Kaitlyn Leonard and Riley Leonard; siblings, Louis James Grant Jr., Mary Lou (Mike) Leyden and Tom (Lynn) Grant; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials can be made to UW Heath – Transplant; Our UW Health Transplant Fund.

Private family services were held at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

