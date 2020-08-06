Dr. Katie Schmitt shares update on UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s child psychiatry hospital expansion

Growing rates of childhood mental health issues have strained the services available to help them. Demand for services at UnityPoint Health – Meriter’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Hospital has increased 77% over the last 10 years. Dr. Katie Schmitt, child and adolescent psychiatrist and medical director of the hospital, joins Live at Four to talk about what the hospital is doing to respond to the growing demand for childhood mental health services.

