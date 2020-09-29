Dr. Felipe Balita Manalo

STOUGHTON – It is with deep sadness the family of Dr. Felipe Balita Manalo announces his passing, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Madison, at the age of 83.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Monita Amador Manalo; his three daughters, Anna, Isabel, and Kristina Maria Manalo; his granddaughters, Isabella and Sofia Manalo Kwaterski; and his older sister, Epifania Balita Bayani.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1937, in Pakil, Laguna, Philippines, to Salustiano and Vivinia Manalo. He joined the Filipino Army in 1959 and was encouraged to embark on his Medical Degree. Dr. Manalo earned his M.D. at the University of Santo Tomas, Manila, in 1964. Felipe married Monita Amador in Manila on Nov. 27, 1965, and afterward moved to St. Louis, Mo., to complete his Internal Medicine training in 1969. After their three daughters’ births, Dr. Manalo took his young family to the Philippines and practiced medicine at the Veteran’s Hospital in Manila.

He was vocal in his opposition to the Martial Law imposed by the regime of Ferdinand Marcos. With concerns for his family’s future, Dr. Manalo and his family returned to the U.S. and settled in Madison, Wis., in October 1973.

He completed his subspecialty training in Oncology at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and was Board Certified in 1976. He established his private practice before joining Group Health Cooperative as both an Internist and as Medical Director. During his tenure as Medical Director, GHC piloted the Electronic Medical Records system developed by Epic.

Dr. Manalo was the first president of the Philippine-American Madison and Neighboring Areas organization, bringing together Filipino-Americans, friends, and family for cultural events celebrating Filipino culture.

Between 1981 and 1982, the House Committee on the Judiciary, the Subcommittee on Immigration, the Senate, and ultimately the late former President Reagan passed the private bill H.R.1783 – a bill for the relief of Felipe B. Manalo and Maria Monita A. Manalo. It was introduced by Congressman Robert Kastenmeier so that they could remain in the U.S. as permanent residents.

He was adored and admired by the community for his devout faith, his annual medical mission Pagasa, meaning Hope in Tagalog, and his love of singing. Dr. Manalo routinely sang at weddings, funerals, christenings, and other private celebrations. He also sang with the Madison Opera and the Blessed Sacrament Choir.

