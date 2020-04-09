Milwaukee museum donates $100,000 from Dr. Fauci bobblehead sales

Brandon Arbuckle

MILWAUKEE – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that it has reached the goal of raising $100,000 in donations to support the American Hospital Association’s 100 Million Mask Challenge.

The museum reached its goal in less than a week through the sale of Dr. Anthony Fauci bobbleheads. People from all 50 states and over a dozen countries purchased the bobblehead of the nation’s top infectious disease expert, which became the museum’s best-selling bobblehead of all time.

$5 from every bobblehead sold was donated to support the challenge through the Protect the Heroes fund.

“We are thrilled to be making such a large contribution to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the sale of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We will continue these efforts to raise funds to defeat COVID-19 and keep the nation’s first responders safe while making people smile during these unprecedented and difficult times. I also hope we will inspire other businesses and individuals to help others during this pandemic with their unique talents and capabilities.”

