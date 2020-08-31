Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Evers, health professionals to discuss Wisconsin’s fight against COVID-19

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

MADISON, Wis. — White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was in Madison on Monday for a roundtable discussion with Gov. Tony Evers, his health team and medical professionals from across the state.

Birx has been on the road since June 30 and Wisconsin is the 24th state she’s visited since then.

“I really wanted to come to Wisconsin because since March we have seen, both in the rural areas and the urban areas, really the ability to control the outbreaks that have been occuring over time,” said Birx.

She said she’s been worried about the Midwest lately because people have been vacationing in the South in communities where there are outbreaks, then bringing the virus back home.

“Right now we do see improvement in many of the counties in Wisconsin, but we also see some smaller rural counties where we’re seeing an uptick in cases. And Wisconsin has been on that borderline running a little over 5% test positivity, with small incremental changes over time,” said Birx.

She said she had “incredible dialogue” with leaders from hospital associations, mental health groups, and long-term care and vulnerable population care centers.

“My big take home from this particular state has really been seeing the level of partnership between the different private sector and public sector entities. And I think that’s part of the secret sauce in Wisconsin, is your ability to work together as a team,” said Birx.

She said as she travels to different states across the country, her team spends time driving around communities to “understand the culture.” In Madison, she saw a lot of people wearing masks, including UW-Madison students.

“We also see your restaurants and your hotels really abiding by the state and local ordinances,” said Birx.

She wants to make sure Labor Day weekend doesn’t ruin that. She’s urging families to not invite people from outside of their immediate family over for barbecues or gatherings.

For college students, she said if they’ve been to a party or gathering on campus, “more than likely you became exposed to the virus.” She’s asking them to get tested and not go home to their parents or families during the holiday weekend.