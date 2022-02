Dr. Ajay Sethi talks about expiring mask mandates and myocarditis with COVID-19

by Site staff

Dr. Ajay Sethi joins News 3 Now This Morning to add context to the latest COVID-19 headlines, including expiring mask mandates across the country.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.