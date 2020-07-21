DPI: Wisconsin law gives school districts, state and local health agencies authority to close school buildings

DHS says its providing guidance to school districts

MADISON, Wis. – Along with school districts, the state and local health agencies have the legal authority to close school buildings, according to officials.

Districts including the Madison Metropolitan School District and Sun Prairie School District recently decided to start the year off totally online.



As individual school districts make plans for the fall, the teachers unions for Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are pushing for a virtual reopening of all public schools.

In the joint statement, unions from Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay asked Governor Tony Evers, State Health Secretary Andrea Palm and State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor to take action as COVID-19 spreads.

“The classroom is where every single educator wants to be this fall, but with no effective containment of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, a virtual reopening for public schools is necessary,” the letter said.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decision striking down Governor Evers’ Stay at Home order in May specifically noted it didn’t apply to the portion of the emergency order closing schools, which kept them closed for the remainder of the school year. The order doesn’t address the approaching school year.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which has released guidance for schools on reopening, it has no authority to require virtual teaching.

Chris Bucher, a DPI spokesperson wrote in a statement, “Under Wisconsin law, local school districts, local health agencies, and the state health agency have the authority to close school buildings. Decisions about how learning is offered is to be made by local school districts.”

Department of Health Services spokesperson Jennifer Miller didn’t specifically answer whether the agency would consider using its legal authority to close schools, but said in a statement, “The Department of Health Services will continue to work with the Department of Public Instruction and Local Health Departments to provide guidance and recommendations for school districts. Additionally, we have been and will continue to monitor and analyze data to help school boards and administrators make decisions in consultation with local public health departments.”

