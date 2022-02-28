DPI receives over $17M to aid schools facing food issues

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction received over $17 million to aid schools that have struggled to purchase and receive food.

The money was given to the DPI by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services.

Schools need to purchase food for National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program, but supply chain issues have made that challenging.

“Students learn best when they have access to healthy meals,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said in a statement. “This funding will immediately help nutrition programs across Wisconsin serve the students who rely on these meals every day.”

Eligible schools will each receive a $5,000 base payment as well as proportional funding based on enrollment.

