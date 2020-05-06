DPI provides more than 1 million meals to students since schools closed due to COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Wednesday that they have provided more than 1 million meals to students since public schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 18, 447 school food groups and sponsors have provided students with meals through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option and the Summer Food Service Program, according to a news release.

“Making sure students have consistent access to nutritious meals is essential,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “Ensuring our children have healthy food to eat is a result of school officials working together with their local communities, who have found unique strategies to continue providing meals to those who need them during the public health emergency.”

DPI has also partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to provide more than 200,000 pounds of food to families in need.

Families who are in need of meals can use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s tool to find sites where free meals are being provided.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments