DPI offers updated guidance, resources for schools amid COVID-19 surge

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is offering schools guidance and support as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In a letter to administrators statewide, the DPI encouraged districts to continue COVID-19 mitigation measures.

These include signing up for the Department of Health Services’ school-based testing program and instituting isolation and quarantine measures.

The DPI advised schools to match CDC guidelines, which shortened the isolation period for asymptomatic people from ten days to five, followed by five days of wearing a well-fitting mask.

Officials also advised administrators to require masks for everyone in schools.

“We cannot keep our children engaged in learning if we cannot keep our children and our school staff healthy,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said Monday. “We must work together to achieve the common goal of healthy kids, healthy educators, and safe schools.”

Officials also encouraged districts to offer school-based vaccination and booster clinic.

The DHS is also offering schools money to help combat the spread of the virus through its COVID-19 Vaccination Community Outreach Grant.

