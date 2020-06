Dozens without power due to outage in Middleton

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Over 50 Middleton residents are without power due to an outage Monday evening.

According to the Middleton Police Department, officials have received multiple reports of the power outage.

Madison Gas & Electric has assigned crews to make repairs, which are expected to be completed by 7:45 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments