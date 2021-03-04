Dozens of local restaurants get helping hand from DoorDash

MADISON, Wis. — A total of 30 Madison restaurants are getting a helping hand in the form of grants from DoorDash.

The company is offering $10 million in grants nationwide as part of its “Main Street Strong Pledge” to help local communities. Dozens of Madison restaurants will now be receiving $5,000 grants as part of the program, which can be used to help pay rent, payroll, buy PPE, expand outdoor dining capacity and cover other expenses.

“Restaurants have searched tirelessly for resources to keep their doors open during the pandemic, as they’ve faced a number of hurdles,” Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement announcing the grants. “I’m thrilled about DoorDash’s relief contributions which will help safeguard our local restaurants during this time of crisis.”

The restaurants receiving the grants are:

Bierock

Bistro 525

Cafe Domestique

Cranberry Creek Cafe & Catering

Crostini Sandwiches

Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry

El Rancho Dos Mexican Grill

Estacion Inka

Fair Trade Coffee House

Gates & Brovi

Green Owl Cafe

Harvest

La Taguara

Lazy Oaf Lounge

Madison’s

Mad Seafood Boiler

Mickie’s Dairy Bar

Nick’s Restaurant

Off Broadway Drafthouse

Orient House Chinese Restaurant

Osteria Papavero

Parkway Family Restaurant

Pizza Extreme

Roll Play

Salads UP

Sconniebar

Teddywedgers

The Jet Room

Tutto Pasta State Street

Valentia Coffee

