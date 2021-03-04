Dozens of local restaurants get helping hand from DoorDash
MADISON, Wis. — A total of 30 Madison restaurants are getting a helping hand in the form of grants from DoorDash.
The company is offering $10 million in grants nationwide as part of its “Main Street Strong Pledge” to help local communities. Dozens of Madison restaurants will now be receiving $5,000 grants as part of the program, which can be used to help pay rent, payroll, buy PPE, expand outdoor dining capacity and cover other expenses.
“Restaurants have searched tirelessly for resources to keep their doors open during the pandemic, as they’ve faced a number of hurdles,” Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement announcing the grants. “I’m thrilled about DoorDash’s relief contributions which will help safeguard our local restaurants during this time of crisis.”
The restaurants receiving the grants are:
- Bierock
- Bistro 525
- Cafe Domestique
- Cranberry Creek Cafe & Catering
- Crostini Sandwiches
- Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry
- El Rancho Dos Mexican Grill
- Estacion Inka
- Fair Trade Coffee House
- Gates & Brovi
- Green Owl Cafe
- Harvest
- La Taguara
- Lazy Oaf Lounge
- Madison’s
- Mad Seafood Boiler
- Mickie’s Dairy Bar
- Nick’s Restaurant
- Off Broadway Drafthouse
- Orient House Chinese Restaurant
- Osteria Papavero
- Parkway Family Restaurant
- Pizza Extreme
- Roll Play
- Salads UP
- Sconniebar
- Teddywedgers
- The Jet Room
- Tutto Pasta State Street
- Valentia Coffee
