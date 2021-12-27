Dozens of firefighters respond to Janesville house fire Sunday night

by Jaymes Langrehr

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Fire Department says five people are displaced after a house fire the day after Christmas.

Firefighters were called out to the home on West Holmes Street in Janesville just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said. When crews got to the house, the back side of the two-story home was engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the attic.

Janesville police helped evacuate five people from the home, while firefighters were also able to rescue four cats from the burning house.

A person living at the house said he reset an electrical breaker several times before smelling smoke. The fire department did not provide an official cause of the fire, but did rule it accidental.

A total of 32 firefighters were on scene, with JFD getting help from the Milton Fire Department. Units remained at the home for about four hours, and crews kept an eye on the building overnight.

Two people from the home are getting help from the Red Cross, but nobody was injured.

Officials estimate the home suffered about $140,000 in damage due to the fire.

