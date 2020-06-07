Dozens march in Platteville for black lives

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dozens demanded justice for George Floyd in Platteville on Saturday.

It was the city’s first protest over the past two weeks.

The group met at City Park, and the marchers were asked to bring an “attitude to change the world.”

March organizer Tianna Irons said everyone needs to be able to have their voice heard right now.

Organizers said they are planning another Black Lives Matter protest for Platteville in the coming weeks.

