Downtown Wilson Street garage closed after sprinkler malfunction

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

MADISON, Wis. — A sprinkler malfunction on Saturday left the Wilson Street parking garage, near the capital, closed.

According to officials, the malfunction occurred early Saturday. It left water accumulated on the lowest level of the garage. Water flowed into the elevator shafts and stairwells as well.

Cars currently parked in the garage are allowed to exit but cars are not being let into the garage.

The city says the standing water from the malfunction is difficult to remove because of the freezing temperatures. Because of this, officials say they don’t know when they can reopen the parking garage.

Alternative downtown parking can be found here.

